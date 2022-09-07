How to make a html button open a html file

so im using a notepad to use html and i wanted to know how to make a button that will open a file i want.
How far have you got with this?
game web
choose your game
<a href="https://simple-education.xyz/books.html?notebook=kirka" target="popup" onclick="window.open('https://simple-education.xyz/books.html?notebook=kirka','name','width=600,height=400')">gameweb</a>
<hr />
<body style="background-color:grey;">
<a href="https://jcw87.github.io/c2-sans-fight/index.html" target="popup" onclick="window.open('https://jcw87.github.io/c2-sans-fight/index.html','name','width=600,height=400')">sans game window</a>
<hr />
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/" target="popup" onclick="window.open('https://www.youtube.com/','name','width=600,height=400')">yt</a>
this is what i got so far as u an see the leaks opens to where i want it to go but i also want to add a button that will open a file i want to use this to open a proxy file but all i want to know is how to make it open a file