Hi friends:

I have a Parent and a Child div.

Both are set to display flex.

I need the child div to be centered on the screen no matter the size.

However, I also need the child div to contain an image and to re-size when the image dimensions changes.

The problem is the child div fills the entire screen when I add an image.

But the div behaves exactly as needed when I us only text, meaning it hugs the text and does not stretch beyond the text size.

How do I make this work?

Here is an illustration.