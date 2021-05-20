How to limit forEach to work only on a certain area or list (such as a very certain ul or ol list)?

I am trying to loop through an element (
ul list) list and delete all its sub-elements (
li elements) which contain a certain special character (colon) but when limiting/focusing
forEach() to just a certain list element that I want to work on.
I have tried adding
listToWorkOn. just before
listElements.forEach( (element) => {...} so I got:
const webPageToWorkOn = "https://www.example.com";
const listToWorkOn = document.querySelector(".special");
const [...listElements] = document.querySelectorAll("li");
if ( document.location.href == webPageToWorkOn ) {
listToWorkOn.listElements.forEach( (element) => {
if ( element.innerHTML.includes(':') ) {
element.style.display = 'none';
}
})
};
But in console it brings the error:
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property ‘forEach’ of undefined
StackExchange sessions about this error are often antique and I didn’t find any alternative solution.
In great plea I ask for help from the JavaScript experts here.