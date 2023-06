I am encountering a strange case were opening new tabs on a browser window on Microsoft Edge creates a news-like webpage without any URL in the URL bar.

I don’t think I ever came across such a phenomenon in nearly 25 years of using the web.

If I am not mistaken, in Mozilla Firefox, it’s possible to check the URL of a webpage via left clicking the mouse button and choosing “View Page Info”

How to know what is the URL of a webpage if it doesn’t appear on the URL bar? Especially in Microsoft Edge?