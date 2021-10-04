How to keep curtains open?

How would I be able to keep the curtains open and not have them close after exiting out of the video/page?

After they open once, they would stay open, even if you go back into the same video again.

Meaning, after you click on the same svg play a 2nd time, there would be no curtain there and it would already be opened.

I figured out a way to do that here:

https://jsfiddle.net/Lkev8nrc/2/

I was able to do this but the line is longer than 80 characters.

function exitClickHandler(evt) { resetPage(); evt.currentTarget.closest(".inner-container").querySelector(".sliding-panels").setAttribute("hidden", true); }

Can that line be adjusted, or written a different way? @Paul_Wilkins