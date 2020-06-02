How to keep a collapsible menu open

New coder here trying to work with an piece of code that is not mine. I only know very limited javascript, so I am not sure how to achieve what I want. My page is also being coded in PHP, but I don’t think any PHP applies to this issue.

My page basically has 2 sections. Section 1, is a collapsible menu on the left side of the screen. Section 2 is the remainder of the screen.

When I make a selection from the menu, it targets back to the page and passes a variable on the URL. What appears on Section 2 depends on the variable passed.

However, right now when I do this with the existing code I have, when I make a selection on the expanded area of the menu, then it all collapses when the page reloads.

How do I keep the menu section open that I was currently on?

I believe it will involve saving a variable – based on what I have been reading, I think I would like to save the variable via session (sessionStorage).