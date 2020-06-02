How to keep a collapsible menu open

New coder here trying to work with an piece of code that is not mine. I only know very limited javascript, so I am not sure how to achieve what I want. My page is also being coded in PHP, but I don’t think any PHP applies to this issue.
My page basically has 2 sections. Section 1, is a collapsible menu on the left side of the screen. Section 2 is the remainder of the screen.
When I make a selection from the menu, it targets back to the page and passes a variable on the URL. What appears on Section 2 depends on the variable passed.
However, right now when I do this with the existing code I have, when I make a selection on the expanded area of the menu, then it all collapses when the page reloads.
How do I keep the menu section open that I was currently on?
I believe it will involve saving a variable – based on what I have been reading, I think I would like to save the variable via session (sessionStorage).
<div class="actions-menu">
<button type="button" class="collapsible">My Collections</button>
<div class="content">
<p class="submenu"><a href="?action=collection_view">View My Collections</a></p>
<p class="submenu"><a href="?action=collection_add">Add a Set</a></p>
<p class="submenu"><a href="?action=collection_edit">Edit a Set</a></p>
<p class="submenu"><a href="?action=collection_delete">Delete a Set</a></p>
</div>
<button type="button" class="collapsible">Gallery Tags</button>
<div class="content">
<p class="submenu"><a href="?action=tag_mini">Add Tags to a Mini</a></p>
<p class="submenu"><a href="?action=tag_names">Add Tag Names</a></p>
<p class="submenu"><a href="">Add Tag Types</a></p>
</div>
<script>
var coll = document.getElementsByClassName("collapsible");
var i;
for (i = 0; i < coll.length; i++) {
coll[i].addEventListener("click", function() {
this.classList.toggle("active");
var content = this.nextElementSibling;
if (content.style.display === "block") {
content.style.display = "none";
} else {
content.style.display = "block";
}
});
}
</script>
</div>