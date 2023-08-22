How to integrate a ticket calendar and book in real time

I need to know if anyone knows how to integrate a reservation and ticket calendar in real time into a website, in my case it is a travel agency dedicated to the Alhambra circuits and I can’t find a way to integrate the official Alhambra calendar, no I know what else to do. I don’t know if you have to get an api that there is no way to get it and I’m already tired and I need to get it.
Okay, I dont mind being the dumb one to ask the question.
What’s the official Alhambra calendar? When i google it the first result i get is a school district in California.
I assume it relates to Alhambra in Spain which is Islamic. So perhaps an Islamic calendar.
Though I think the OP should clarify rather than us speculate.