How to include single quotes in the value of a text string

Hi, can you explain the ‘shudders’ I mean congig.php gets executed as do all includes. Eventually some code will have to be executed to set variables based on the options stored. Not being argumentative but maybe I am being naive. How a would a .ini file work? Would it be secure? Do I just replace .php with.ini?

I chose a PHP file because even if it does execute someone cannot just click on it and view contents or download it. I mead config.php is often used to store sensitive info such as database connection parameters, it basically executes when called and seems to be accepted as secure.

As I say, not arguing just genuinely learning and open to all advice thank you.