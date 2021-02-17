How to include single quotes in the value of a text string Well, the thing is I am trying to set some parameters that are stored and influence operation of a larger php script.

I looked at “ini” files and also setting and putting environment variables:

Conclusion

I’m busy with setting environment variables for a common application that is used on three different sites and setting variables is becoming clumsy.

I read somewhere that setting constants is a lot faster and now also accepts arrays I’ve decided to revamp the way I used to define constants. The idea is that it is a lot simpler while developing to test the current site settings.

Demo to setting site PHP CONSTs

// file: config.php <?php declare(strict_types=1); if( 0 ): // site_000.com define('aENV', array( 'one_001' => 'asdf-000', 'two_002' => 'asdf-000', 'three_003' => 'asdf-000', ) ); elseif(0) : // site_001.com define('aENV', array( 'one_001' => 'ASDF-001', 'two_002' => 'ASDF-001', 'three_003' => 'ASDF-001', ) ); elseif(0) : // site_002.com define('aENV', array( 'one_001' => 'qwerty-002', 'two_002' => 'qwerty-002', 'three_003' => 'qwerty-002', ) ); else : // site_DEFAULT.com define('aENV', array( 'one_001' => 'DEFAULT_003', 'two_002' => 'DEFAULT_003', 'three_003' => 'DEFAULT_003', ) ); endif; fred( aENV, 'aENV' ); //=================================================== function fred($val='Nothing passed', $title=NULL) { $title = $title ? 'Title ==> ' .$title : '$title ==> Yes we have no $title' ; echo '<br><hr><pre>' .$title .'<br>'; print_r($val); echo '<pre><hr><br>'; } //===================================================

Output: