How to import environment variable in html and js files

I have a
index.html which has this line:
<button type="button" id = "bButton " onclick="location.href='https://myserver-dev.com/Builder/builder.html'">Builder</button>
And I have another JS file
builder.js where I am setting env variable like this:
// var envURL = "http://localhost:8080";
var envURL = "https://myserver-dev.com";
//var envURL = "https://myserver-test.com";
I was thinking of creating a separate JS file, maybe something like
properties.js or
env.js and put the following in it:
// var envURL = "http://localhost:8080";
var envURL = "https://myserver-dev.com";
//var envURL = "https://myserver-test.com";
If I do that what would be the best way to get the
envURL inside
index.html and
builder.js at appropriate places?