How to implement hyperlinks on FAQ search result snippets

We’ve been looking at our competitors on search results and we’ve noticed that their search appearance specifically FAQ snippets are showing some hyperlinks, the question is, how to implement such enhancement on our FAQ schema markup? I tried to just hyperlinked it on the frontend but it’s not showing up on the search results page. Any insights is highly appreciated.
