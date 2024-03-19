How to hide an image if another image appears?

Sometimes both my main content region and my sidebar region contain an image near their top and this situation may cause a “graphical clash” that will interrupt some users to focus on the main content region.

That’s especially true if the image near the top of the sidebar is dark and the image near the top of the main content region is bright or very colorful.

To solve this problem I use JavaScript to check if the main content region contains a top image and if it does then I remove the sidebar top image.

if ( document.querySelector('#block-globalrs-content > div > article > div > div.text-content.clearfix.field.field--name-body.field--type-text-with-summary.field--label-hidden.field__item > img') ) { document.querySelector('.region--sidebar .block:first-of-type:has(img)').remove(); };

Is there a better way? With mere CSS perhaps?