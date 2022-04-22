How to hide a select until an onclick event is clicked?

Hi. I’ve been trying to get my head around this minor problem.
I hope someone can actually understand this entire code.
According to the follow code, once the program is run on a web browser, the resulting select should be hidden until I click on the onclick event handler. The problem here is that the select with the list already shows.
For a few days, I’ve been trying to figure out how to hide the select.
Because I’m still new to javascript, I don’t know what function to write up to make this work.
Please help.
<script>
var provinces = new Array(2);
provinces[0] = new Array("Alberta", "British Columbia", "Manitoba", "New Brunswick", "Newfoundland", "Nova Scotia", "Ontario", "Prince Edward Island", "Quebec", "Saskatchewan", "Northwest Territories", "Nunavut", "Yukon Territory");
provinces[1] = new Array("AB", "BC", "MB", "NB", "NL", "NS", "ON", "PE", "QC", "SK", "NT", "NU", "YT");
function createSelect(divId, provincesArray) {
var mySelect = document.createElement("SELECT");
mySelect.setAttribute("name", "province");
mySelect.setAttribute("id", "province");
var newOption;
var newTextNode;
for (i = 0; i < provincesArray[0].length; i++) {
newOption = document.createElement("OPTION");
newOption.setAttribute("value", provincesArray[1][i]);
newTextNode = document.createTextNode(provincesArray[0][i]);
newOption.appendChild(newTextNode);
mySelect.appendChild(newOption);
}
document.getElementById(divId).appendChild(mySelect);
}
</script>
<div id="selectDiv"></div>
<select name="province" id="province">
<option value="AB">Alberta</option>
<option value="BC">British Columbia</option>
<option value="MB">Manitoba</option>
<option value="NB">New Brunswick</option>
<option value="NL">Newfoundland</option>
<option value="NS">Nova Scotia</option>
<option value="ON">Ontario</option>
<option value="PE">Prince Edward Island</option>
<option value="QC">Quebec</option>
<option value="SK">Saskatchewan</option>
<option value="NT">Northwest Territories</option>
<option value="NU">Nunavut</option>
<option value="YT">Yukon Territory</option>
</select>
<p><input type="button" value="Which province do you live in?" onclick="createSelect('selectDiv', provinces);" /></p>