How to hide a select until an onclick event is clicked?

Hi. I’ve been trying to get my head around this minor problem.

I hope someone can actually understand this entire code.

According to the follow code, once the program is run on a web browser, the resulting select should be hidden until I click on the onclick event handler. The problem here is that the select with the list already shows.

For a few days, I’ve been trying to figure out how to hide the select.

Because I’m still new to javascript, I don’t know what function to write up to make this work.

Please help.

<script> var provinces = new Array(2); provinces[0] = new Array("Alberta", "British Columbia", "Manitoba", "New Brunswick", "Newfoundland", "Nova Scotia", "Ontario", "Prince Edward Island", "Quebec", "Saskatchewan", "Northwest Territories", "Nunavut", "Yukon Territory"); provinces[1] = new Array("AB", "BC", "MB", "NB", "NL", "NS", "ON", "PE", "QC", "SK", "NT", "NU", "YT"); function createSelect(divId, provincesArray) { var mySelect = document.createElement("SELECT"); mySelect.setAttribute("name", "province"); mySelect.setAttribute("id", "province"); var newOption; var newTextNode; for (i = 0; i < provincesArray[0].length; i++) { newOption = document.createElement("OPTION"); newOption.setAttribute("value", provincesArray[1][i]); newTextNode = document.createTextNode(provincesArray[0][i]); newOption.appendChild(newTextNode); mySelect.appendChild(newOption); } document.getElementById(divId).appendChild(mySelect); } </script> <div id="selectDiv"></div> <select name="province" id="province"> <option value="AB">Alberta</option> <option value="BC">British Columbia</option> <option value="MB">Manitoba</option> <option value="NB">New Brunswick</option> <option value="NL">Newfoundland</option> <option value="NS">Nova Scotia</option> <option value="ON">Ontario</option> <option value="PE">Prince Edward Island</option> <option value="QC">Quebec</option> <option value="SK">Saskatchewan</option> <option value="NT">Northwest Territories</option> <option value="NU">Nunavut</option> <option value="YT">Yukon Territory</option> </select> <p><input type="button" value="Which province do you live in?" onclick="createSelect('selectDiv', provinces);" /></p>