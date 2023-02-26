How to have two entries for a tiny DIV?

Hello,
I hired a designer to create our website with some fancy CSS files. 3 CSS files and have lost contact with him.
The home page layout looks like this:
the left side has a large image that represents what we do and the right side has four tiny DIVs each displaying key information.
The current home page: https://eatcoffee.net/
Now I want a tiny DIV in the home page to have two elements ( our email address at the top; “Coffee Stories” at the bottom) and I have some trouble with the CSS files in making it happen, the developing new home page,
https://www.eatcoffee.net/index-NEW.html
Can you help?
Thanks.