How to get to a page with a successful form?ю

pinkod02: pinkod02: what does document.forms[“fo”].onsubmit = test; mean?

document.forms is a collection of all the tags in the page. You can access a particular form either by it’s index position, or it’s name. This code is access the form by name using ["fo"] .

.onsubmit is an older way of attaching code to the submit event for the form. HTML elements all have an on* attribute that corresponds to each available event. Assigning a function to these properties will run the function whenever the event occurs.