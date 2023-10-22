How to get to a page with a successful form?ю

JavaScript
1 
<form action="sub.html" method="POST" name="fo">
  Ваше имя: <input type="text" id="f1" maxlength="30"><br><br>
  E-mail: <input type="text" id="f2" maxlength="30"><br><br>
  <input type="submit" id="bu" value="Подписаться на новости">

</form>

document.forms["fo"].onsubmit = test;
function test() {
  if (document.getElementById("f1").value.length < 2) {
    document.getElementById("bu").value = "Вы не ввели Имя";
    document.getElementById("bu").style.color = "red";
    return false;
  } else {
    if (document.getElementById("f2").value.length < 8) {
      document.getElementById("bu").value = "Вы не ввели E-mail";
      document.getElementById("bu").style.color = "blue";
      return false;
    } else {
      return true;
    }
  }
 
}

does not display content more accurately, what does document.forms[“fo”].onsubmit = test; mean?

2

document.forms is a collection of all the tags in the page. You can access a particular form either by it’s index position, or it’s name. This code is access the form by name using ["fo"].

.onsubmit is an older way of attaching code to the submit event for the form. HTML elements all have an on* attribute that corresponds to each available event. Assigning a function to these properties will run the function whenever the event occurs.

So, the whole line document.forms["fo"].onsubmit = test; is assigning the test function to the submit event of the form element with name="fo".

3

Why is the additional page not showing?