How to get to a page with a successful form?ю

<form action="sub.html" method="POST" name="fo">
Ваше имя: <input type="text" id="f1" maxlength="30"><br><br>
E-mail: <input type="text" id="f2" maxlength="30"><br><br>
<input type="submit" id="bu" value="Подписаться на новости">
</form>
document.forms["fo"].onsubmit = test;
function test() {
if (document.getElementById("f1").value.length < 2) {
document.getElementById("bu").value = "Вы не ввели Имя";
document.getElementById("bu").style.color = "red";
return false;
} else {
if (document.getElementById("f2").value.length < 8) {
document.getElementById("bu").value = "Вы не ввели E-mail";
document.getElementById("bu").style.color = "blue";
return false;
} else {
return true;
}
}
}
does not display content more accurately, what does document.forms[“fo”].onsubmit = test; mean?