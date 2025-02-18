How to Get Reference to Original Clicked Element When Using Event Delegation

On my page I have several divs with a class of products and each has its own data attribute. When the user clicks one of these divs, it opens a modal, gets data about the clicked div from the database based on the data attribute of the div, and lists the data in the modal. Then when the user clicks on one of the data listed in the modal it is supposed to be displayed in the div that was clicked on the page. The problem I am having is I cannot populate the clicked div with data from the modal as I will not have reference to it when using event delegation to grab the data from the modal. The following is my code snippet/ pseudo code

const prods = document.querySelectorAll(".products"); prods.AddEventlistener("clicked",(e)=> fetch('some url').then(res => { if (!res.ok) { throw new Error("Cannot fetch resource!") } return res.json() }) .then( data => { const arrayObject = JSON.parse(data.data); arrayObject.forEach(prod => { const markup = `<li>${prod.Info}></li>`; document.querySelector('dialog ul').insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', markup); }); }).catch(error => console.log(error)); });