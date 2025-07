Hi, i personally dont like composer and would rather not use it. I am trying to get the new version 6.10 PHPMailer to work without composer.

I discovered that when you get the instance you have to use

$mail = new PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer(true);

But now it tells me that the class smtp is not found, so i checked the loaded classes and its not there.

How do i load the smtp class, here is the line its tripping up on

$mail->SMTPDebug = SMTP::DEBUG_SERVER;

Thanks…