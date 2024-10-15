How to get full resolution photo in small area

Hi,

I’m trying to edit our business website and I need some help trying to figure out how to get the website to automatically resize an image but keep the quality. As of right now when I upload photos I have to go in and edit the size so that it fits appropriately but then the resolution is not great and the resulting image on the page is low quality and slightly pixelated. This seems to be the code associated with the grid photos.

.grid-post a {

width: 100%;

height: 100%;

display: flex;

align-items: flex-end;

justify-content: center;

text-align: center;

}

I have to resize the images on the backend down to 815 KB, 500 by 333 pixels in order to properly occupy the space. This is the website and the grid I’m referring to is on the main page.

Breckenridge Cabin Company

I’m sorry if this is a simple question, or maybe even not a website issue. I’m literally just learning this in order to manage our website.

Thank you!