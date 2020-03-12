How to get CSV values and insert them into a table?

My CSV,

My MySQL table.

PHP script :

<?php require_once 'app/Mage.php'; umask("0"); Mage::app(); ini_set('display_errors',"1"); ini_set('display_startup_errors', "1"); error_reporting(E_ALL); $connection=Mage::getSingleton('core/resource')->getConnection('core_write'); if (($handle = fopen("inputs.csv", "r")) !== FALSE) { while (($data = fgetcsv($handle, '1000', ",")) !== FALSE) { $sql = "insert into". Mage::getSingleton('core/resource')->getTableName('catalog_category_product'). "('category_id','product_id','position')". "values".('.$data["0"].','.$data["1"].','.$data["2"].')" ; $connection->query($sql, array($data['0'], $data['1'],$data['2'])); } fclose($handle); } ?>

How to insert values from csv using PHP script?