How to get a flexible default to index.html or index.php?

Dear All,

I’m playing around here with nginx server settings on a local Windows machine (learning how it all works), and am just wondering how to set the system up so that it will default to index.html, but will accept index.php if index.html isn’t available. I copied the settings from the setup walked through on this Github tutorial.The only thing that I’ve changed is the third line, adding index.html ahead of index.php, and it’s clearly not enough, as I get a 404 Not Found error when I remove the .php file. Also, even when there’s no index.php file, a file with a name such as info.php still takes priority over index.html.

I hope that was clear. Anyway, what else do I need to do in the settings?

(the reason that I’m wanting to do this, by the way, is just to allow myself the future flexibility of switching between Hugo for some parts of my site, and a PHP/MySQL-based CMS for others - I hope that makes sense!!!)

((Oh, and I’ll be trying to do the same thing with Apache - just to compare them, and figure out which one I’m going to use for the actual site!))