How to force code compression?

I like code compression as a demo version.
How to force such code compression using only 5 lines when we see a source within browser?
An example: https://www.a11yproject.com/
I like code compression as a demo version.
How to force such code compression using only 5 lines when we see a source within browser?
An example: https://www.a11yproject.com/
there’s no real ‘compression’ there, it’s just removing all the whitespaces. Browsers dont care about whitespace between tags, it’s only humans that care.
regular expression remove
\s from your source, and you have “compressed” the code.
Won’t that also remove the spaces that are actually needed, such as in
<!DOCTYPE html>?