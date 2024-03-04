How to fix Preload the render image of the largest element with content and Postpone loading images that do not appear on the screen?

Hello everyone,
The Insights analysis gives me the following notices on my blog
https://www.fotov60.com
-
“Postpone loading images that do not appear on the screen” in mobile view.
-
“Preload the render image of the largest element with content” in desktop view.
Does anyone know why these notices occur and how I could solve them? Link to Insights analisys https://pagespeed.web.dev/analysis/https-www-fotov60-com/p65hda65lj?form_factor=desktop
I use the Litespeed Cache plugin and I think I have it properly configured to preload important images and do lazy loading of non-essential images. Is it possible that because it’s the background image of the sidebar, it loads differently, the plugin doesn’t recognize it, and therefore can’t do its job?