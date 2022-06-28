How to find out if parent have children in php mysql

It have two table parent table and children table

Parent Table

id page-title page-content

Children Table (where parent_id = id) id from parent table

child_id parent_id child-title child-content

<?php //parent table $data = $conn->query("SELECT * FROM parent_page ORDER BY id DESC"); while($rows = $data->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ) ): $parent_id = $rows->id; ?> <?php //chlidren table $child_data= $conn->query("SELECT * FROM children_page WHERE parent_id = $parent_id "); while($child_rows = $child_data->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ) ): $child_rows->parent_id; ?> <?php //requirement check if parent have children (how to check if parent have children or not) if('parent have children'){ then echo children content; }else{ echo parent content; } ?> <?php endwhile; endwhile;?>

Now how to check if parent have children or not if parent have children then display children content, if parent doesn’t have any children then display parent content