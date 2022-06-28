How to find out if parent have children in php mysql

PHP
It have two table parent table and children table
Parent Table

id page-title page-content

Children Table (where parent_id = id) id from parent table

child_id parent_id child-title child-content 
<?php
//parent table
$data = $conn->query("SELECT * FROM parent_page ORDER BY id DESC");
while($rows = $data->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ) ):
    $parent_id = $rows->id;
?>

<?php 
//chlidren table
$child_data= $conn->query("SELECT * FROM children_page WHERE parent_id = $parent_id ");
while($child_rows = $child_data->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ) ):
     $child_rows->parent_id;
?>
<?php
//requirement check if parent have children (how to check if parent have children or not)
if('parent have children'){
    then echo children content;
}else{
    echo parent content;
}
?>

<?php endwhile; endwhile;?>

Now how to check if parent have children or not if parent have children then display children content, if parent doesn’t have any children then display parent content