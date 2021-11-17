How to fadeout the play svgs

asasass: asasass: It wasn’t working for me.

It was only to show the fading out. You still had code to write

Add the return here and you can see it fades out nicely.

function coverClickHandler(evt) { document.body.classList.add('initial-fade'); // this is where you need to check for animation end of the initial fade and return if not finished return;

Now your task is to link to your animation end routine or create a new one if the one you have isn’t accessible from here.

e.g. where the return is you would test for the animationend and check if the classname is initial-fade.

You have something similar for resetfade()

if (animationName === "initial-fade") { document.body.classList.remove('initial-fade'); carryOn(evt);// }

That’s just pseudo code you have to write the function properly.

function coverClickHandler(evt) { document.body.classList.add('initial-fade'); animationEndHandler(evt) ; } function carryOn(evt) { hideAll(config.containers); resetPage(); markAsPlayed(evt.currentTarget); const cover = evt.currentTarget; showCovers(cover); }

The above is not a woking example as you have to write it properly. You already have done similar so I assume you could follow the original pattern if you can’t use the original.