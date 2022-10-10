How to extract month and year values from database column and compare it to current month and date

Im trying to draw out the month and year values from the database column datepost to compare it to the current month and date for a report of sorts. Its meant to check records with the previous month. I tried a few times with code and checked syntax through websites but it still says that there is a syntax error near the EXTRACT area. Could someone please help me figure out what im missing?
$now = new DateTime();
$previousmonth = $now -> modify('first day of previous month');
$month = $previousmonth -> format('m');
$year = date('Y');
$Date = $year.$month;`
$query = $conn -> query("SELECT employee.empfname, employee.emplname,
COALESCE( (
SELECT COUNT( tasks.tid, EXTRACT (YEAR_MONTH from tasks.datepost) as yearmonth )
FROM tasks
WHERE tasks.eemail = employee.eid And tasks.yearmonth = $Date
AND tasks.stats = 0
AND tasks.pf = 1
), 0 ) AS incompleted_tasks, COALESCE((
SELECT COUNT( tasks.tid, EXTRACT (YEAR_MONTH from tasks.datepost) as yearmonth )
FROM tasks
WHERE tasks.eemail = employee.eid And tasks.yearmonth = $Date
AND tasks.stats = 1
AND tasks.pf = 0
),0) AS completed_tasks, COALESCE((
SELECT COUNT( tasks.tid, EXTRACT (YEAR_MONTH from tasks.datepost) as yearmonth )
FROM tasks
WHERE tasks.eemail = employee.eid And tasks.yearmonth = $Date
AND tasks.stats = 1
AND tasks.pf = 1
),0) AS late_tasks
FROM employee
WHERE 1");