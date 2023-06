I am think of SUBSTRING_INDEX but dont know how to extract all values except the last value in a string separated by comma

e.g :

value is “aaa,bbb,ccc,ddd”

desired result is “aaa,bbb,ccc”

e.g :

value is “a1,b2,c3,d4,e5”

desired result is “a1,b2,c3,d4”