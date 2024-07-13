How to enable Elegant fonts using CSS class and HTML?

Why is not working to show a testing icon inside HTML and separate CSS?
Need help what to change to work and the code is the following:
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<title>Elegant icons</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" id="elegant_icons-css" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@icon/elegant-icons@0.0.1-alpha.4/elegant-icons.min.css" type="text/css" media="1" />
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/css/mywebfonts1.css">
<style type="text/css">
<!--
.mywrap.el-icon-resp-type1::before {
font-family: 'ElegantIcons';
}
.mywrap.el-icon-resp-type1::before {
font-size: 2rem;
margin-right: 25px;
}
-->
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="mywrap"></div>
</body>
</html>
mywebfonts1.css:
/*ElegantIcons*/
@font-face {
font-family: 'ElegantIcons';
}
[class^="el-icon-resp-"], [class*=" el-icon-resp-"] {
speak: none;
font-style: normal;
font-weight: normal;
font-variant: normal;
text-transform: none;
line-height: 1;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
}
.el-icon-resp-type1:before {
content: "\e017";
}