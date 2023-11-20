How to dye a multi-colored unicode icon-character? Is there a CSS and/or JavaScript hack?

Please consider this Unicode icon-character:

<span>📱</span>

As can be seen, it’s multicolored hardcodedly.

I can make it to be be Gray by hue, but not by color, this way:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <body>
        <span style="filter: grayscale(100%);">📱</span>
    </body>
</html>

I want to make it just single-colored (Blue) but the following code doesn’t work due to the character-icon being multicolored hardcodedly.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <body>
        <span style="color: blue;">📱</span>
    </body>
</html>

Is there any CSS and/or JavaScript hack to use here to cause the icon-character to be just Blue?

You should probably keep in mind that these Unicode characters do not render the same on all systems. Take a look at the symbol display page for this character.

If you want a consistent rendering, you should use an image and not a Unicode character.

In this specific usecase the variants don’t matter much to me, rather, only the color does.