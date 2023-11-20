How to dye a multi-colored unicode icon-character? Is there a CSS and/or JavaScript hack?

Please consider this Unicode icon-character:
<span>📱</span>
As can be seen, it’s multicolored hardcodedly.
I can make it to be be Gray by hue, but not by color, this way:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<span style="filter: grayscale(100%);">📱</span>
</body>
</html>
I want to make it just single-colored (Blue) but the following code doesn’t work due to the character-icon being multicolored hardcodedly.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<span style="color: blue;">📱</span>
</body>
</html>
Is there any CSS and/or JavaScript hack to use here to cause the icon-character to be just Blue?