How to display order details from database

Hello.
I have a little problem.
I am stuck and don’t know why it is not possible to retrieve the order_details from the database and reflect it on the relevant page.

Order detail page shows error

Notice: Undefined variable: order_details in /opt/lampp/htdocs/e-shop/order_details.php on line 50

Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function fetch_assoc() on null in /opt/lampp/htdocs/e-shop/order_details.php:50 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in /opt/lampp/htdocs/ e-shop/order_details.php on line 50

attached picture.

order_details
order_details.php

<?php
session_start();

/*
not paid
paid
shipped
delivered
 */

include 'server/connection.php';
include 'layouts/header.php';

if (isset($_POST['order_details_btn']) && isset($_POST['order_id'])) {

	$order_id = $_POST['order_id'];
	$order_status = $_POST['order_status'];

	$stmt = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM order_items WHERE order_id = ?");

	$stmt->bind_param('i', $order_id);

	$stmt->execute();

	$order_details = $stmt->get_result();

} else {

	//header('location: account.php');

}

?>


<!-- Orders -->
<section id="orders" class="orders container my-5 py-5">
  <div class="container mt-5">
    <h2 class="form-weight-bold text-center">Order details</h2>
     <hr class="mx-auto ">
  </div>

 <table class="mt-5 pt-5 mx-auto" >
      <tr>
          <th>Product</th>
          <th>Price</th>
          <th>Quantity</th>
      </tr>

      <?php while ($row = $order_details->fetch_assoc()) {?>

            <tr>
              <td>
                <div class="product-info">
                  <img src="assets/imgs/<?php echo $row['product_image']; ?>"/>
                  <div>
                    <p class="pt-3"><?php echo $row['product_name']; ?></p>
                  </div>
                </div>
              </td>


              <td>
                <span>€<?php echo $row['product_price']; ?></span>
              </td>

               <td>
                <span><?php echo $row['product_quantity']; ?></span>
              </td>

            </tr>

          <?php }?>


  </table>

        <?php if ($order_status == "not paid") {?>
            <form style="float: right;" method="POST" action="payment.php">
              <input type="hidden" name="order_total_price" value="<?php echo $order_total_price; ?>"/>
               <input type="hidden" name="order_status" value="<?php echo $order_status; ?>"/>
              <input type="submit" name="total_pay_btn" class="btn btn-primary" value="Pay Now"/>
            </form>

            <?php }?>

</section>


 <?php include 'layouts/footer.php';?>
It’s been a minute since I’ve done php, but on quick glance the code looks valid.

Based on the error message, it looks like the query didn’t return any results. Are you sure the order id is being returned in the $_POST object, and that the query will return values?