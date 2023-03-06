How to display message if internet is disconnected?

Well it would kind of depend on where the connection break occurs as to what you were seeing.

For example;

If your site goes down, but you’re behind a system like Cloudflare, then Cloudflare will serve a page to the visitor saying your site is down, but that they managed to reach the Cloudflare service.

If your wifi is down because your ISP has internal problems, the ISP could serve a page to you in a similar sense.

Basically, the last node in the chain that still works can, if they decide to, service the request with an appropriate message, rather than just letting the browser handle it.

Now we come back all the way to the device, and the ability of a cache-failsafe.

I assume, based on the idea of the Metro site, that they are dynamically serving their page on each pageload. However, what may be in your cache could be the loader. That loader could have a “no connection” default screen, which gets hidden/replaced once you make a connection to the site source and download the content it wants you to display.

Think of it like a “loading” screen - except instead of loading, it says you have no connection. When you pull the page up, it uses Javascript to go send a request out for content. If none comes back, you’re left with the screen that says it couldnt get the content.