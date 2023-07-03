How to display a section of my webpage to a logged in user if his data is on the database table, and display a message if no data was found

i want a section (nft-section.php) in my users dashboard to display if the currently logged in user’s username is the same as the data in the “nftby” column of the table “nft”. So, I wrote this code

<?php

// Get the currently logged-in user's username from the session
$userName = $_SESSION['username'];

// Prepare the SQL statement
$query = "SELECT * FROM nft WHERE nftby = ?";

// Prepare the statement
$stmt = $conn->prepare($query);

if ($stmt === false) {
    // Error handling: Display the error message
    echo "Error preparing the SQL statement: " . $conn->error;
    exit;
}

// Bind the username parameter
$stmt->bind_param("s", $userName);

// Execute the query
$result = $stmt->execute();

if ($result === false) {
    // Error handling: Display the error message
    echo "Error executing the SQL statement: " . $stmt->error;
    exit;
}

// Get the result
$result = $stmt->get_result();

if ($result === false) {
    // Error handling: Display the error message
    echo "Error retrieving the result set: " . $stmt->error;
    exit;
}

// Check if any matching records were found
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
    // Display the section of the website for the user
    include 'nft-section.php';
} else {
    // Display "No NFTs Yet"
    echo "No NFTs Yet";
}

// Close the statement and database connection
$stmt->close();
$conn->close();
?>

and it isn’t displaying the section, or the error messages. But when I make use of only the

<?php
    include 'nft-section.php';
?>

it displays the section.

Please, how do I fix this?