How to display a section of my webpage to a logged in user if his data is on the database table, and display a message if no data was found

i want a section (nft-section.php) in my users dashboard to display if the currently logged in user’s username is the same as the data in the “nftby” column of the table “nft”. So, I wrote this code
<?php
// Get the currently logged-in user's username from the session
$userName = $_SESSION['username'];
// Prepare the SQL statement
$query = "SELECT * FROM nft WHERE nftby = ?";
// Prepare the statement
$stmt = $conn->prepare($query);
if ($stmt === false) {
// Error handling: Display the error message
echo "Error preparing the SQL statement: " . $conn->error;
exit;
}
// Bind the username parameter
$stmt->bind_param("s", $userName);
// Execute the query
$result = $stmt->execute();
if ($result === false) {
// Error handling: Display the error message
echo "Error executing the SQL statement: " . $stmt->error;
exit;
}
// Get the result
$result = $stmt->get_result();
if ($result === false) {
// Error handling: Display the error message
echo "Error retrieving the result set: " . $stmt->error;
exit;
}
// Check if any matching records were found
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
// Display the section of the website for the user
include 'nft-section.php';
} else {
// Display "No NFTs Yet"
echo "No NFTs Yet";
}
// Close the statement and database connection
$stmt->close();
$conn->close();
?>
and it isn’t displaying the section, or the error messages. But when I make use of only the
<?php
include 'nft-section.php';
?>
it displays the section.
Please, how do I fix this?