How to display a section of my webpage to a logged in user if his data is on the database table, and display a message if no data was found

i want a section (nft-section.php) in my users dashboard to display if the currently logged in user’s username is the same as the data in the “nftby” column of the table “nft”. So, I wrote this code

<?php // Get the currently logged-in user's username from the session $userName = $_SESSION['username']; // Prepare the SQL statement $query = "SELECT * FROM nft WHERE nftby = ?"; // Prepare the statement $stmt = $conn->prepare($query); if ($stmt === false) { // Error handling: Display the error message echo "Error preparing the SQL statement: " . $conn->error; exit; } // Bind the username parameter $stmt->bind_param("s", $userName); // Execute the query $result = $stmt->execute(); if ($result === false) { // Error handling: Display the error message echo "Error executing the SQL statement: " . $stmt->error; exit; } // Get the result $result = $stmt->get_result(); if ($result === false) { // Error handling: Display the error message echo "Error retrieving the result set: " . $stmt->error; exit; } // Check if any matching records were found if ($result->num_rows > 0) { // Display the section of the website for the user include 'nft-section.php'; } else { // Display "No NFTs Yet" echo "No NFTs Yet"; } // Close the statement and database connection $stmt->close(); $conn->close(); ?>

and it isn’t displaying the section, or the error messages. But when I make use of only the

<?php include 'nft-section.php'; ?>

it displays the section.

Please, how do I fix this?