How to disable sections of a webpage?

I work on a website which has free subscribers and paying subscribers.

if a user is a free subscriber than $_SESSION[‘sub’] = 0

if a user is a paying subscriber than $_SESSION[‘sub’] = 1

Example 1

Here is a menu:

<div class="dropdown-content"> <a href="includes/update_menu_order.php?mo=1&& u='.$url.'">A B C ⤊</a> <a href="includes/update_menu_order.php?mo=2&& u='.$url.'">A B C ⤋</a> <a href="includes/update_menu_order.php?mo=3&& u='.$url.'">profit ⤊</a> <a href="includes/update_menu_order.php?mo=4&& u='.$url.'">profit ⤋</a> <a href="includes/update_menu_order.php?mo=5&& u='.$url.'">Trades ⤊</a> <a href="includes/update_menu_order.php?mo=6&& u='.$url.'">Trades ⤋</a> </div>

I want it to be displayed to all users.

I want it to funstion when used by paying subscribers only .

When a free subscriber will try to use it- it will not function.

example 2

I have an HTML form. it can be downloaded here

filter_form.html (3.8 KB)

It had 3 divs assigned with unique ID

div id=“periods”

div id=“days”

div id=“intraday”

I want that the section in div id=“periods” will be functional for all users.

The sections in the 2 other divs (div id=“days” & div id=“intraday”)

will be displayed to all users but will be functional for paying subscribers only.

I thought I will use a PHP if statement in the 2 last sections

if( $_SESSION[‘sub’] = 1){

echo the existing code or include a file with that code

}

In that case, how will the code for free subscribers will be?

should I insert a screenshot of the section ?

(I intend to give the disabled sections a unique class and display a message on hover useng JQuery)

What should I do with the form code.

What can I change / remove so that it will not function and won’t issue an error ?

should the code in the menu