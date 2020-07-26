How to disable Google Map scrolling?

I have an simple embedded google map where I’m not using javascript to initialize it, but rather just the iframe. How to I make it so that you can scroll past the map without the maps zooming feature?

<section class="map-hero"> <div class="map-responsive"> <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1594643996979!6m8!1m7!1sCAoSLEFGMVFpcE9wUjFLWWlWUlVndGt3bGFwMVhmOTdlX0pZQ1FUQ2I4WFdxMVBi!2m2!1d39.97782700408545!2d-83.00391199828493!3f267.9400453112804!4f-2.5579587500582477!5f0.7820865974627469" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen="" aria-hidden="false" tabindex="0"></iframe> </div> </section>