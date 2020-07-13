How to disable enter in the following AJAX script

I have been using the following AJAX search script for a very long time and it works fine unless the Enter key is pressed… which results in clearing the search parameters.

According to the following link all I have to do is to insert a single JavaScript line to disable enter:

Mozilla.org->preventDefault();

I have tried to insert event.preventDefault();" in numerous places and all it does is to prevent the search from working :frowning:

script>
var liveSearch = function(inputID) {
	this.input = document.getElementById(inputID);
	if (this.input) {
		this.initialise();
	}
}
liveSearch.prototype = {
	initialise: function()
	{
		this.previousSearch = null;
		this.canSearch = 1;
		this.input.addEventListener("keyup", this.onKeyUp.bind(this));
	},
	onKeyUp : function()
	{
		if (this.canSearch) {
			this.canSearch = 0;
			setTimeout(function(){
				var value = this.input.value.toLowerCase();
				if (value != this.previousSearch) {
					this.doSearch(value);
				}
				this.previousSearch = value;
				this.canSearch = 1;
			}.bind(this), 500);
		}
	},
	doSearch : function(str)
	{
	// START: do your ajax call here ============================================
	    if (str.length==0)
	    {
	      document.getElementById("livesearch").innerHTML="";
	      // document.getElementById("livesearch").style.border="0px";
	      return;
	    }
	    if (window.XMLHttpRequest)
	    {
	      // code for IE7+, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari
	      xmlhttp=new XMLHttpRequest();
	    }else{  // code for IE6, IE5
	      xmlhttp=new ActiveXObject("Microsoft.XMLHTTP");
	    }
	    xmlhttp.onreadystatechange=function() {
	      if (xmlhttp.readyState==4 && xmlhttp.status==200)
	      {
	        document.getElementById("livesearch").innerHTML=xmlhttp.responseText;
	        // document.getElementById("livesearch").style.border="1px solid #A5ACB2";
	      }
	    }
	    xmlhttp.open("GET", "AJAX-0048.php?q="+str,true);
	    xmlhttp.send();
	// END: do your ajax call here ============================================
	}
}
var myLiveSearch = new liveSearch("bufferedInput");
</script>