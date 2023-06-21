How to delete by combining values with the same department_id?

nature protection department_Id
Environmental Police 10
Guara Wolf 10
Lear's Macaw 10
Australian Koala 10
animal Ongs 1
illegal loggers 1
animal trafficker 0
illegal loggers 0
illegal loggers 2
animal trafficker 2

  I want to delete all lines of the same department_id that contain "illegal nature" and "animal nature together with traffic protection", " if the animal nature contains the protection Ongs" have to preserve "illegal loggers e protection Ongs" with the same "department_Id". Remembering that I don't know how to combine the same department_id from the two different protections, how do I do it?

DELETE FROM table WHERE (nature = 'illegal' and nature = 'animal' and protection = 'trafficker') and department_id = department_id

The result must be this:

nature protection department_Id
Environmental Police 10
Guara Wolf 10
Lear's Macaw 10
Australian Koala 10
animal Ongs 1
illegal loggers 1