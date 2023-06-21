How to delete by combining values with the same department_id?

|nature
|protection
|department_Id
|Environmental
|Police
|10
|Guara
|Wolf
|10
|Lear's
|Macaw
|10
|Australian
|Koala
|10
|animal
|Ongs
|1
|illegal
|loggers
|1
|animal
|trafficker
|0
|illegal
|loggers
|0
|illegal
|loggers
|2
|animal
|trafficker
|2
I want to delete all lines of the same department_id that contain "illegal nature" and "animal nature together with traffic protection", " if the animal nature contains the protection Ongs" have to preserve "illegal loggers e protection Ongs" with the same "department_Id". Remembering that I don't know how to combine the same department_id from the two different protections, how do I do it?
DELETE FROM table WHERE (nature = 'illegal' and nature = 'animal' and protection = 'trafficker') and department_id = department_id
The result must be this:
|nature
|protection
|department_Id
|Environmental
|Police
|10
|Guara
|Wolf
|10
|Lear's
|Macaw
|10
|Australian
|Koala
|10
|animal
|Ongs
|1
|illegal
|loggers
|1