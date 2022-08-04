Hi, I have some issues with my code. It’s to refresh account payfile at end of month. Comments are noted
in code (//).
#1) how to define variables as numeric(I’ve tried several examples(forums and manuals)
#2) how to add several variables together so they are known as numeric(they are all decimal 8,2 in the database)
#3) Please, someone explain the “Undefined variable: mysql”.
<?php
//Open a new connection to the MySQL server
$link = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "prerentdb");
// Check connection
if($link === false){ die("ERROR: Could not connect. " . mysqli_connect_error()); }
//MySqli Select Query
$sql = "select * FROM payfile";
echo "<center>";echo date('m/d/y');echo "<br />";
$due=0;
$prevbal="prevbal";
$latechg="latechg";
$secdep="secdep";
$damage="damage";
$courtcost="courtcost";
$nsf="nsf";
$amtdue="amtdue";
$amtpaid="amtpaid";
$paidsum="paidsum";
$due = $prevbal + $latechg + $secdep + $damage + $courtcost + $nsf; // Warning: A non-numeric value encountered x 5 line 21
$amtdue = $amtdue + $due; Warning: // A non-numeric value encountered x 1 line 22
// if no payment or partial payment, add $10 to latechg field and amount not paid to prevbal field
if ($amtpaid < $amtdue) // Notice: Undefined variable: amtpaid
{ $latechg = $latechg + 10; $prevbal = $amtdue - $amtpaid; }
// if payment = amtdue clear due
if ($amtpaid == $amtdue) // Notice: Undefined variable: amtpaid
{ $prevbal = 0; $latechg = 0; }
// if over-payment subtract over-payment
// from prevbal field
if ($ampaid > $amtdue ) // Notice: Undefined variable: amtpaid
{ $amtdue = $amtpaid - $amtdue; $prevbal = 0; $latechg = 0; }
$secdep = 0; $damage = 0; $courtcost = 0; $nsf = 0;
// refresh every record - give every record the below values
$amtpaid = '0.00';
$hudpay = '0.00';
$datepaid = ' ';
$paidsum = '0.00';
$comments = ' ';
// Perform a query, check for error
if (!$mysqli -> query("UPDATE payfile SET // Undefined variable: mysqli
Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function query() on null
prevbal='$prevbal',latechg='$latechg', hudpay='$hudpay', amtpaid='$amtpaid',
datepaid='$datepaid', comment='$comment', paidsum='$paidsum'
where unit = $unit"));
mysqli_query($sql) or die(mysql_error());
?>
these are error messages:
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 21
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 21
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 21
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 21
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 21
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 21
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 22
Notice: Undefined variable: ampaid in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 32
Notice: Undefined variable: mysqli in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 44
Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function query() on null on line 44