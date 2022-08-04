Hi, I have some issues with my code. It’s to refresh account payfile at end of month. Comments are noted

in code (//).

#1) how to define variables as numeric(I’ve tried several examples(forums and manuals)

#2) how to add several variables together so they are known as numeric(they are all decimal 8,2 in the database)

#3) Please, someone explain the “Undefined variable: mysql”.

<?php //Open a new connection to the MySQL server $link = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "prerentdb"); // Check connection if($link === false){ die("ERROR: Could not connect. " . mysqli_connect_error()); } //MySqli Select Query $sql = "select * FROM payfile"; echo "<center>";echo date('m/d/y');echo "<br />"; $due=0; $prevbal="prevbal"; $latechg="latechg"; $secdep="secdep"; $damage="damage"; $courtcost="courtcost"; $nsf="nsf"; $amtdue="amtdue"; $amtpaid="amtpaid"; $paidsum="paidsum"; $due = $prevbal + $latechg + $secdep + $damage + $courtcost + $nsf; // Warning: A non-numeric value encountered x 5 line 21 $amtdue = $amtdue + $due; Warning: // A non-numeric value encountered x 1 line 22 // if no payment or partial payment, add $10 to latechg field and amount not paid to prevbal field if ($amtpaid < $amtdue) // Notice: Undefined variable: amtpaid { $latechg = $latechg + 10; $prevbal = $amtdue - $amtpaid; } // if payment = amtdue clear due if ($amtpaid == $amtdue) // Notice: Undefined variable: amtpaid { $prevbal = 0; $latechg = 0; } // if over-payment subtract over-payment // from prevbal field if ($ampaid > $amtdue ) // Notice: Undefined variable: amtpaid { $amtdue = $amtpaid - $amtdue; $prevbal = 0; $latechg = 0; } $secdep = 0; $damage = 0; $courtcost = 0; $nsf = 0; // refresh every record - give every record the below values $amtpaid = '0.00'; $hudpay = '0.00'; $datepaid = ' '; $paidsum = '0.00'; $comments = ' '; // Perform a query, check for error if (!$mysqli -> query("UPDATE payfile SET // Undefined variable: mysqli Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function query() on null prevbal='$prevbal',latechg='$latechg', hudpay='$hudpay', amtpaid='$amtpaid', datepaid='$datepaid', comment='$comment', paidsum='$paidsum' where unit = $unit")); mysqli_query($sql) or die(mysql_error()); ?> these are error messages: Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 21 Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 21 Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 21 Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 21 Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 21 Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 21 Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 22 Notice: Undefined variable: ampaid in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 32 Notice: Undefined variable: mysqli in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\refreshpayments.php on line 44 Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function query() on null on line 44