How to deal in a PHP script with a SQL query within a function failing to find any results

I have a function as below which works well when the query $queryItems finds a barcode but when the barcode does not exist in the barcode table the PHP script throws a

Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() on line *** where the line no. corresponds to

foreach ($fromBarcode as $value){

$fromBarcode=getBarcode($barcode, $pdo);   
          
foreach ($fromBarcode as $value){
  echo $value.'<br>';
} 

          
function getBarcode($barcode, $pdo){
  
    $queryItems="
    SELECT 

    commodities.commodityName as Food, 
    genre.genreName as Genre,
    manufacturer.manufacturerName as Manufacturer, 
    packaging.packagingName as Packaging   

    FROM barcodes

    LEFT JOIN commodities
    ON barcodes.food=commodities.commodity_ID

    LEFT JOIN genre
    ON barcodes.genre=genre.genre_ID

    LEFT JOIN manufacturer
    ON barcodes.manufacturer=manufacturer.manufacturer_ID

    Left JOIN packaging
    ON barcodes.packaging=packaging.packaging_ID

    WHERE barcodes.barcode='$barcode'";
  
    //Prepare and execute the query       
    $stmtItems=$pdo->prepare($queryItems);
    $stmtItems->execute();

    //Cycle through the query result 
    foreach ($stmtItems as $value){

      $food=$value['Food'];
      $packaging=$value['Packaging'];
      $manufacturer=$value['Manufacturer'];
      $genre=$value['Genre'];
      
      return array($food, $packaging, $manufacturer, $genre);
          }       //close foreach ($stmtItems as $value){
           }     //close function

What is the best way to deal with this? I have tried checking the result and Googling but I can’t figure it out.
Thank you.