How to deal in a PHP script with a SQL query within a function failing to find any results

Hi,

I have a function as below which works well when the query $queryItems finds a barcode but when the barcode does not exist in the barcode table the PHP script throws a

Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() on line *** where the line no. corresponds to

foreach ($fromBarcode as $value){

$fromBarcode=getBarcode($barcode, $pdo); foreach ($fromBarcode as $value){ echo $value.'<br>'; } function getBarcode($barcode, $pdo){ $queryItems=" SELECT commodities.commodityName as Food, genre.genreName as Genre, manufacturer.manufacturerName as Manufacturer, packaging.packagingName as Packaging FROM barcodes LEFT JOIN commodities ON barcodes.food=commodities.commodity_ID LEFT JOIN genre ON barcodes.genre=genre.genre_ID LEFT JOIN manufacturer ON barcodes.manufacturer=manufacturer.manufacturer_ID Left JOIN packaging ON barcodes.packaging=packaging.packaging_ID WHERE barcodes.barcode='$barcode'"; //Prepare and execute the query $stmtItems=$pdo->prepare($queryItems); $stmtItems->execute(); //Cycle through the query result foreach ($stmtItems as $value){ $food=$value['Food']; $packaging=$value['Packaging']; $manufacturer=$value['Manufacturer']; $genre=$value['Genre']; return array($food, $packaging, $manufacturer, $genre); } //close foreach ($stmtItems as $value){ } //close function

What is the best way to deal with this? I have tried checking the result and Googling but I can’t figure it out.

Thank you.