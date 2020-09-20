How to create subcategory based on parent selection

JavaScript
#1

Hello,
Looking for a good example if not a answer to the below code. I have two drop down list boxes and the second dropdown list is populated based on the parent dropdown list box. I’m sure its been asked a million time but I can’t seem to find a good answer without including jQuery. I’m trying to minimize adding third party script so I’m hoping to use AJAX the means to answer this question.

I like to populate the data you see below into select tag with the ID: "fld_ChildCart "

Sub category html

<select name="fld_childCat2"  id="fld_ChildCat" >
       <option> Select subCategory</option>
</select>

JS loaded based on parent dropdown list box

function loadSubCategories(valueSelected) {
    var xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
    xhttp.open("POST", "../../inc/loader/loadSubCategories.php", true);
    xhttp.setRequestHeader("Content-Type", "application/json");
    xhttp.onreadystatechange = function() {
       if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {    
          // Response         
          var jsonOptions = JSON.parse(this.responseText);

          alert("Response b ==>: " +  this.responseText);  
           
       }
    };   
    var selection = {"selected" : valueSelected };
    xhttp.send(valueSelected); 
   // xhttp.send(JSON.stringify(selection));    
}

data generated using php script and return to the javascript -> var jsonOptions

 [{"cat_index":"3","cat_name":"Microsoft Word","cat_child":"2"},
  {"cat_index":"4","cat_name":"Microsoft Excel","cat_child":"2"},
  {"cat_index":"5","cat_name":"Microsoft PowerPoint","cat_child":"2"}
]