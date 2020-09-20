How to create subcategory based on parent selection

Hello,

Looking for a good example if not a answer to the below code. I have two drop down list boxes and the second dropdown list is populated based on the parent dropdown list box. I’m sure its been asked a million time but I can’t seem to find a good answer without including jQuery. I’m trying to minimize adding third party script so I’m hoping to use AJAX the means to answer this question.

I like to populate the data you see below into select tag with the ID: "fld_ChildCart "

Sub category html

<select name="fld_childCat2" id="fld_ChildCat" > <option> Select subCategory</option> </select>

JS loaded based on parent dropdown list box

function loadSubCategories(valueSelected) { var xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhttp.open("POST", "../../inc/loader/loadSubCategories.php", true); xhttp.setRequestHeader("Content-Type", "application/json"); xhttp.onreadystatechange = function() { if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { // Response var jsonOptions = JSON.parse(this.responseText); alert("Response b ==>: " + this.responseText); } }; var selection = {"selected" : valueSelected }; xhttp.send(valueSelected); // xhttp.send(JSON.stringify(selection)); }

data generated using php script and return to the javascript -> var jsonOptions