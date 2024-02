Hi - this site is moving the cloud and wave images.

CERES Science Environmental Science | CERES-Science CERES is an independent scientific research group that is funded by donations from the public. CERES aims to develop a deeper scientific understanding important issues in the fields of environmental and earth sciences, such as climate change.

It seems from google we can do it with html & css but I can’t get it to work. Please how can I take the wave image on that site - 11062b_95d34f15761e4114a57b17823228948ef000.webp - and make it move like that using html and css? Thank you!