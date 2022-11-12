How to create div with 100% height of a griid parent with height auto?

Hi,

I have divided my div in 3 parts. Header part, content part and footer part.

the CSS looks like that:

html:

<div class = "parent"> <div class = "header"></div> <div class = "content"> <div class = "whatever"></div> </div> <div class = "footer"></div> </div>

.parent { display: grid; grid-template-columns: 100%; grid-template-rows: 3rem auto 3rem; position relative; } .header { grid-column: 1; grid-row: 1; } .content { grid-column: 1; grid-row: 2; } .footer { grid-column: 1; grid-row: 3; }

I need to define the class whatever that way, that is has the height of the content div. Is this possible with CSS or do I need to calculate the height in Javascript?