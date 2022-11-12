How to create div with 100% height of a griid parent with height auto?

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi,

I have divided my div in 3 parts. Header part, content part and footer part.

the CSS looks like that:

html:

<div class = "parent">
    <div class = "header"></div>
    <div class = "content">
         <div class = "whatever"></div>
    </div>
    <div class = "footer"></div>
</div>

.parent
{
     display: grid;
     grid-template-columns: 100%;
     grid-template-rows: 3rem auto 3rem;

     position relative;
}
.header 
{
        grid-column: 1;
        grid-row: 1;
}
.content 
{
        grid-column: 1;
        grid-row: 2;
}
.footer 
{
        grid-column: 1;
        grid-row: 3;
}

I need to define the class whatever that way, that is has the height of the content div. Is this possible with CSS or do I need to calculate the height in Javascript?