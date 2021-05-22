How to create an age column in database and date field?

Thanks for the replies.

I am getting a bit lost now.

This is an email field that I have from one of my other fields:

<input name="email" ng-model="home.quizDatabase.formEmail" type="email" required ng-focus="formData.$submitted=false">

If I were to create a date field, something like this:

<input type="date" name="birthday" required ng-model="home.quizDatabase.formBirthday" ng-focus="formData.$submitted=false" min="1900-01-01" max="2100-12-31">

I assume it would input the date into my table in the birthday column something like 1976-01-12

How would I then create a column that would calculate the age automatically and also update automatically when they have a birthday?