How to create an age column in database and date field?

the number in brackets in a numeric specification like
INT(3) does not mean what you think it means
an INT or INTEGER column can hold ~any~ integer value between -2,147,483,648 and 2,147,483,647
perhaps you might want MySQL’s TINYINT, which allows values between -128 and 127
SMALLINT is standard SQL and can hold values between -32768 and 32767
the number in parentheses refers to how many digits you want displayed when using the ZEROFILL option, which almost nobody uses
that said, storing birthdate is a much better strategy than storing age, because age is one of those data elements that, ahem, ages badly