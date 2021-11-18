How to create a Linux subdomain and use a public_html subdirectory

Regret the delay in replying but I had a bug.

Simple Subdomains Isolated:

Today I’ve investigated further and decided to isolate the simple subdomains and they are all working as expected.

(i.e. why do you need public_html in the path)

The modern trend with most PHP Frameworks, WordPress, etc is to have a publicly available index.php which includes other files Above-the-root in an endeavour to have the included files unreachable by Joe Public.

Latest Trials:

I now have another three domains using CodeIgniter4 and they each require a public_html sub-directory.

File: /etc/apache2/sitesavailable/example-withsub-domans.conf

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerAdmin admin@EXAMPLE.com ServerName EXAMPLE.com ServerAlias www.EXAMPLE.com DocumentRoot "/var/www/EXAMPLE.com/public_html" <Directory /var/www/EXAMPLE.com/public_html> Options +Indexes +FollowSymlinks +MultiViews AllowOverride all Require all granted </Directory> LogLevel warn ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error-EXAMPLE.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost> <VirtualHost *:80> ServerName ci4.EXAMPLE.com DocumentRoot /var/www/EXAMPLE.com/ci4 VirtualDocumentRoot /var/www/EXAMPLE.com/ci4/public_html <Directory /var/www/EXAMPLE.com/ci4> Options +Indexes +MultiViews # +FollowSymlinks AllowOverride all Require all granted </Directory> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error-example-ci4.log # CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost> <VirtualHost *:80> ServerName ci4-strict.EXAMPLE.com DocumentRoot "/var/www/EXAMPLE.com/ci4-strict" VirtualDocumentRoot /var/www/EXAMPLE.com/ci4-strict/public_html <Directory /var/www/EXAMPLE.com/ci4-strict> Options +Indexes +MultiViews # +FollowSymlinks AllowOverride all Require all granted </Directory> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error-example-ci4-strict.log # CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost>

Installation of above conf file:

The following Apache2 Command was used to register the Domains:

a2ensite example-withsub-domans.conf

and LetsEncrypt.org created the three domains without errors.

https://example.com and https://www.example.com both render as expected

https://ci4.example.com and ci4-strict.example.com both fail to call public_html/index.php

I would be grateful ti know how I can call the subdomain *public_html/index.php file.

As a last resort I am tempted to ignore the public_html/index.php file and to move the Above-the-root included files to the immediate level below the subdomains