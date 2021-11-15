How to create a Linux subdomain and use a public_html subdirectory

Server Config
#1

I have managed

to create umpteen subdomains on a Ubuntu 21.04 VPS and they all work as expected. Also each have separate SSL Certificates courtesy of LetsEncrypt.org

The Problem:

I use CodeIgniter4 PHP Framework and unfortunately it requires the subdomain to call the following file:

https://mysubdomain.example.com/publi_html/index.php

Unfortunately the subdomain has the following set:

incorrect:

$_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"] = "/var/www/mydomain.com/mySubdomain/";

required:

$_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"] = "/var/www/mydomain.com/mySubdomain/public_html/";

File: /etc/apache2/sites_available/mySubdomain.conf

<VirtualHost *:80>
    ServerName  mysubDomain.example.com
    DocumentRoot /var/www/example.com/mysubdomainl
    # VirtualDocumentRoot /var/www/example.com/mysubdoman
    <Directory /var/www/example.com/mysubdomain>
      Options +Indexes +FollowSymlinks +MultiViews
      AllowOverride all
      Require all granted
    </Directory>
    ErrorLog  ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error-example-mysubdoain.log
    # CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined
</VirtualHost>

Requirements:

I would like to browse to https://mysubdomain.example.com and to call the follwoing file:

/var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/public_html/index.php

This follwoing file is beings called:

/var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/index.php

Unsuccesful Trials and Errors

  1. Adding /public_html to /etc/apache2/sites_available/mysubdomain.conf path
  2. Adding Virtual DocumentRoot
  3. using ***var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/index.php to chmod to the public_html directory
  4. using ***var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/index.php to "Heading(‘Location: public_html/index.php’);
  5. Read but did not understand many posts and the documentation.

Any ideas?