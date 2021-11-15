How to create a Linux subdomain and use a public_html subdirectory

I have managed
to create umpteen subdomains on a Ubuntu 21.04 VPS and they all work as expected. Also each have separate SSL Certificates courtesy of LetsEncrypt.org…
The Problem:
I use CodeIgniter4 PHP Framework and unfortunately it requires the subdomain to call the following file:
Unfortunately the subdomain has the following set:
incorrect:
$_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"] = "/var/www/mydomain.com/mySubdomain/";
required:
$_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"] = "/var/www/mydomain.com/mySubdomain/public_html/";
File: /etc/apache2/sites_available/mySubdomain.conf
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerName mysubDomain.example.com
DocumentRoot /var/www/example.com/mysubdomainl
# VirtualDocumentRoot /var/www/example.com/mysubdoman
<Directory /var/www/example.com/mysubdomain>
Options +Indexes +FollowSymlinks +MultiViews
AllowOverride all
Require all granted
</Directory>
ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error-example-mysubdoain.log
# CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined
</VirtualHost>
Requirements:
I would like to browse to https://mysubdomain.example.com and to call the follwoing file:
/var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/public_html/index.php
This follwoing file is beings called:
/var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/index.php
Unsuccesful Trials and Errors
- Adding /public_html to /etc/apache2/sites_available/mysubdomain.conf path
- Adding Virtual DocumentRoot
- using ***var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/index.php to chmod to the public_html directory
- using ***var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/index.php to "Heading(‘Location: public_html/index.php’);
- Read but did not understand many posts and the documentation.
Any ideas?