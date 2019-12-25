How to create a dynamic array key path?

I have a string var that get’s built with a string something like:

$selection = "[selection1][selection2]";

selection1 and selection2 can really be any word. And there can be more selections in the var such as “[selection1][selection2][selection3][selection4]”

Is there anyway to use this to define a dynamic array key path so it can be used to assign values to an array? Something like:

$dynamic_selection . $selection = "red";

Which would eval into an array key path like: