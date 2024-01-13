How to correctly place multiple images

You can add the images as foreground images and place your buttons absolutely on top assuming you don’t have loads of content to go on top.

Here’s an old grid layout of mine that I just dropped images into.



(click the edit on codepen link as the small screen display is linearized)

Bear in mind its best to use images of the same aspect ratio or they may get cropped a bit.

If you use background images then you need to give minimum heights to the elements so that there is actually a background to display. However from your picture it looks like these are product images and should really be in the html as normal images.