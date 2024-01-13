How to correctly place multiple images

I still couldn’t put it together, everything seems simple, but the code is very complicated, I tried to do it on grids but everything breaks, I haven’t tried anything else yet, it might be difficult to do on grids, but if you look at the authors of similar videos from YouTube, then everything is simple, but in fact nothing happens) although I think that grids are not successful, unlike flexes.
I’ve temporarily unlisted your topic, @pinkod02, because it is unclear what you are asking.
Are you asking for advice about ways to achieve the layout in your image? What code do you have so far?
Please provide more information, and edit the topic title to something more informative, and I will relist it for you.
how to add these pictures in the same order, I tried through background image and grid but nothing worked
You can add the images as foreground images and place your buttons absolutely on top assuming you don’t have loads of content to go on top.
Here’s an old grid layout of mine that I just dropped images into.
(click the edit on codepen link as the small screen display is linearized)
Bear in mind its best to use images of the same aspect ratio or they may get cropped a bit.
If you use background images then you need to give minimum heights to the elements so that there is actually a background to display. However from your picture it looks like these are product images and should really be in the html as normal images.
No, this won’t work for me, the last picture flies behind the container, but I don’t understand why, if the container has a fixed size? It’s impossible to understand, then there were indents between the pictures, in general, now I don’t understand how it all works
Is it possible to do this in Flex? I think it should look simpler and clearer than these grids.