How to contain image to fit this div

I’m questioning whether this is really even possible.
I want this image to nicely fit inside this 60% height of that div. But still to keep aspect ratio like it does in this (but doesn’t fill out nicely (stretches)). I don’t want to distort it by stretching
That’s when I have:
.item > div > img {
border: 0;
object-fit: contain;
width: 80em;
height: 100%;
}
.item_div {
width: 100%;
height: 60%;
border-radius: 12px 12px 0 0;
overflow: hidden;
}
For now, I only managed to make this, it works somewhat okayish for PC layout, but for mobile layouts, it’s not nicest as it could be.
(on mobile it’s: )
(note: if title is longer, it would use estate of image (so would move up, it wouldn’t stretch container div))
That is (which I currently have):
