How to contain image to fit this div

I’m questioning whether this is really even possible.
I want this image to nicely fit inside this 60% height of that div. But still to keep aspect ratio like it does in this (but doesn’t fill out nicely (stretches)). I don’t want to distort it by stretching

That’s when I have:


.item > div > img {
  border: 0;
  object-fit: contain;
  
  width: 80em;
  height: 100%;
  
}

.item_div {
  width: 100%;
  height: 60%;
  
  
  
  border-radius: 12px 12px 0 0;
  overflow: hidden;
}

For now, I only managed to make this, it works somewhat okayish for PC layout, but for mobile layouts, it’s not nicest as it could be.

(on mobile it’s: )
(note: if title is longer, it would use estate of image (so would move up, it wouldn’t stretch container div))

That is (which I currently have):


.item > div > img {
  border: 0;
  object-fit: contain;
  
  
}

.item_div {
  width: 100%;
  height: 60%;
  
  
  
  border-radius: 12px 12px 0 0;
  overflow: hidden;
}

