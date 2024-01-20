How to contain image to fit this div

I’m questioning whether this is really even possible.

I want this image to nicely fit inside this 60% height of that div. But still to keep aspect ratio like it does in this (but doesn’t fill out nicely (stretches)). I don’t want to distort it by stretching



That’s when I have:

.item > div > img { border: 0; object-fit: contain; width: 80em; height: 100%; } .item_div { width: 100%; height: 60%; border-radius: 12px 12px 0 0; overflow: hidden; }

For now, I only managed to make this, it works somewhat okayish for PC layout, but for mobile layouts, it’s not nicest as it could be.



(on mobile it’s: )

(note: if title is longer, it would use estate of image (so would move up, it wouldn’t stretch container div))

That is (which I currently have):

.item > div > img { border: 0; object-fit: contain; } .item_div { width: 100%; height: 60%; border-radius: 12px 12px 0 0; overflow: hidden; }

