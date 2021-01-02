How to consume services in a modular architecture

Say, you have modules A through H. You use a framework that enables you pull objects out of its container (preferably, laravel). How/ where do you define dependencies for module A, considering it’s supposed to exist in isolation ie. No use imports?

How does consumption of service/ dependencies work I.e communication between module A and B which it depends on?

I imagine there’s an entry point at the app’s route for them to get plugged in. Then each module pulls its dependencies from this entry point. So, what happens in cases of circular dependency?

I’ve taken a look at the nwidart modularization package, and my guess is that it’s merely an arrangement construct, and not necessarily an encapsulation strategy in the sense of the word. Is this true of the modularization architecture?